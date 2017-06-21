Lady Antebellum coming to the big screen for one night only

Artists Den/Joe PapeoLady Antebellum is taking their new album Heart Break to the big screen, giving fans up-close-and-personal access from the comfort of their local movie theater.

The concert event Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum is coming to movie theaters for one night on Tuesday, July 25th. Fans can expect an intimate concert performance with interview footage captured exclusively for this event.

The trio will share new music, including their current Top 10 hit “You Look Good,” plus renditions of their biggest hits that have won them seven Grammy awards.

Filmed live at a secret concert performed for a crowd of 1,400 invited guests inside New York’s historic United Palace Theatre, the event features candid interviews with Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott as they discuss the creative process behind Heart Break and their You Look Good world tour.

Audiences will also get to experience exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and backstage access as the band prepares for the concert performance.

Tickets for Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum can be purchased online beginning Friday, June 23 by visiting FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations will be available …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country