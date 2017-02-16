Lady Antebelleum reveals first wave of ACM Award nominees

Lady Antebellum unveiled the first round of nominees for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday on CBS This Morning.
Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean vies to keep his title against previous winners Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood in 2017. Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban both have a chance at their first win in the category.
Luke and Male Vocalist nominee Dierks Bentley will host the show Sunday, April 2, live from the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The rest of the nominations will be announced shortly.
Here’s the first round nominations for the 52nd Annual ACM Awards:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
