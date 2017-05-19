Lady A warms up for their world tour on Dancing with the Stars finale

ABC/Image Group LA Next week will be a busy one for Lady Antebellum, but they’ve found time to squeeze in a little dancing — Dancing with the Stars, that is.

The trio will perform their top-15 hit, “You Look Good,” Tuesday night as DWTS stars pros Witney Carson, Hayley Erbert, Artem Chigvintsev and Gleb Savchenko strut their stuff. You can catch the season finale Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Wednesday, Lady A will also lend their talents to ABC. You can hear them singing the classic “Hey Baby” on the soundtrack for the Dirty Dancing remake, which starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Then the real work begins. On Friday, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood set the You Look Good World Tour in motion in Bakersfield, California. Brett Young and Kelsea Ballerini will open.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country