Lady A Returns to L.A. to Take “You Look Good” to TV

ABC/Image Group LA Less than a week after releasing their new single, “You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum is taking it to TV.

The trio returns to Los Angeles, where much of their forthcoming album was written and recorded, to tape The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, before stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

Check your local listings to see when Ellen airs in your area. You can catch Jimmy Kimmel at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Lady’s A’s sixth studio album, HEART BREAK, comes out June 9. You’ll be able to buy the first tickets to their You Look Good World Tour this Friday through Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

