Lady A invites you to hit the dance floor with the “You Look Good” video

Capitol NashvilleIf you’ve ever felt like hitting the dance floor on a Saturday morning, Lady Antebellum has everything set for you this weekend.

The trio’s new video for “You Look Good” — which promises a packed crowd on the dance floor — is set to premiere Saturday on CMT Hot 20 Countdown, which starts at 9 a.m. ET.

Lady A is also unveiling a bit more of their sixth studio album, which comes out June 9. If you pre-order Heart Break now, you can instantly download both the top-15 lead single and the title track.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country