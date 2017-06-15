Lady A and Brad Paisley add their voices to the July 4 celebration in NYC

ABC/Image Group LA Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley will celebrate America’s birthday in the Big Apple this summer, and you can join the festivities.

Both Lady A and Brad will perform on this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC. This is the 41st year the two-hour special will showcase the annual fireworks display over New York City’s East River.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET July 4 on NBC, with an hour-long repeat airing at 10 p.m. Pop star and actress Hailee Steinfeld will sing on the show as well, with more talent to be announced in the coming days.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country