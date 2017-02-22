Ladies kick butt: Female film protagonists hit an all-time high in 2016

Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; Lucasfilm, 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Amid complaints from actresses like Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence over pay inequality between them and their male co-stars, there’s now a bright spot for women in Hollywood — we’re seeing more women as protagonists in big-screen productions.

Recent hit films films like Arrival, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Moana, Hidden Figures, Bad Moms, and The Girl on the Train are proving that female characters can also equal big box office bucks.

Variety cites a new study by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University that finds women accounted for 29 percent of protagonists in the 100 highest-grossing films of 2016 — a seven-percent rise from 2015 and what Variety calls a “recent historical high.”

Females also hit historical highs in ensemble casts, making up 37 percent of major characters in the most popular films — a three-percentage point jump from the previous year, according to the study. Female protagonists were most likely to appear in comedies, dramas, horror films, animated features and science fiction films. They were least likely to show up in action …read more

