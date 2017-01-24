“La La Land” Ties Oscar Nominations Record with 14

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Modern-day musical La La Land leads the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards with a record-tying 14 nods. The only other movies that have received that many nominations are All About Eve and Titanic. The film, about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who fall in love, is up for, among other categories, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and Actress for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Meryl Streep received her 20th nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins; she’s won three times.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air February 26 on ABC.

Best Actor

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Viggo Morgenson — Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington — Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert — Elle

Ruth Negga — Loving

Emma Stone — La La Land

Natalie Portman — Jackie

Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Moonlight

Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel — Lion

Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis — Fences

Naomie Harris — Moonlight

Nicole Kidman — Lion

Octavia Spencer — …read more

