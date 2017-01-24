“La La Land” Ties Oscar Nominations Record with 14

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Modern-day musical La La Land leads the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards with a record-tying 14 nods. The only other movies that have received that many nominations are All About Eve and Titanic. The film, about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who fall in love, is up for, among other categories, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and Actress for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
Meryl Streep received her 20th nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins; she’s won three times.
The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air February 26 on ABC.
Best Actor
Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Viggo Morgenson — Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington — Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert — Elle
Ruth Negga — Loving
Emma Stone — La La Land
Natalie Portman — Jackie
Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Moonlight
Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel — Lion
Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis — Fences
Naomie Harris — Moonlight
Nicole Kidman — Lion
Octavia Spencer
