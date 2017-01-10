“La La Land”-slide Continues; Movie Leads BAFTA Award Nominations

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(LONDON) — Fresh off its sweep at the Golden Globes, Damien Chazelle’s musical La La Land was nominated for 11 BAFTA awards, which are sometimes called the “British Oscars.”

Next to La La Land, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama Arrival and Tom Ford’s thriller Nocturnal Animals — both starring nominee Amy Adams — both received nine nods from the British Academy of Film Television Arts.

Manchester by the Sea, which earned Casey Affleck a Best Actor in a Drama Golden Globe on Sunday, earned six nominations from the organization.

Mel Gibson’s acclaimed war drama Hacksaw Ridge, as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, I, Daniel Blake, and the Nicole Kidman film Lion all tied with five nods, while the Golden Globe winner for Best Drama, Moonlight, earned four nods.

The awards will be handed out in February.

Here’s a list of the main nominations. The full list is available here.

Best Film

Arrival – Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, Daniel Blake – Rebecca O’Brien

La La Land – Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Manchester by the Sea – Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, …read more

