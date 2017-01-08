Sunday, January 8, 2017
“La La Land” Sets a Golden Globe Record

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 74th annual Golden Globe awards.

La La Land set a record for the most Golden Globe wins, with seven, beating One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express, each of which won six in their respective years.

Other multiple winners include The Night Manager, Atlanta, The Crown, Elle, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia

Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score
La La Land

Best Original Song
“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Foreign Language Film
Elle, France

Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

