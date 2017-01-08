“La La Land” Sets a Golden Globe Record

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”; Lionsgate(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 74th annual Golden Globe awards.

La La Land set a record for the most Golden Globe wins, with seven, beating One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express, each of which won six in their respective years.

Other multiple winners include The Night Manager, Atlanta, The Crown, Elle, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score

La La Land

Best Original Song

“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Foreign Language Film

Elle, France

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown