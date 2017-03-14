“Kong: Skull Island” is king at the box office with $61 million weekend

Warner Bros.,Legendary Pictures/Chuck Zlotnick(LOS ANGELES) — Kong: Skull Island, starring John Goodman, Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hiddleston, beat expectations, topping the weekend box office with a an estimated $61 million haul here in the states, according to Box Office Mojo. Though impressive, Kong fell short of his reptilian rival Godzilla, which grabbed $93 million in its opening weekend in 2014. Kong earned an estimated $81.6 million overseas.

Logan, starring Hugh Jackman, finished a strong second at the box office, with an estimated $37.85 million, bringing its two-week total to more than $150 million. It needs just $22 million more to overtake X-Men Originals: Wolverine for the top spot among standalone Wolverine films.

Jordan Peele’s horror flick, Get Out, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams, also continued its better-than-expected run, raking in $21 million for a third place finish.

The Shack, starring Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer finished in fourth place with an estimated $10 million, and The LEGO Batman Movie rounded out the top five with $7.8 million, bringing its stateside total to just under $160 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Kong: Skull Island, $61 million

2. Logan, $37.85 …read more

