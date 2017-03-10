“Kong: Skull Island” and “Personal Shopper” among this week’s new movie releases

Warner Bros.,Legendary Pictures/Chuck Zlotnick(NEW YORK) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Kong: Skull Island — John Goodman stars in this adventure film about an expedition to an uncharted island in the Pacific, which uncovers an array of prehistoric monsters, including King Kong. Also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston and John C. Riley. Rated PG-13.

* Personal Shopper — Kristen Stewart plays a young woman in Paris hired as a personal shopper for a celebrity in this drama. Possessed with the ability to communicate with ghosts, she tries to contact her recently deceased twin brother, but begins hearing messages from an unknown source as well. Rated R.

