Knight: Neyland “Most Intimidating Ever” Place To Play

It’s now been a couple seasons since Tennessee played Oklahoma in Neyland Stadium.

And while Tennessee fans would love to forget the results – a 31-24 overtime victory for the Sooners in a game the Vols held the lead in until the final minute of regulation – players from that game continue to have rave reviews about their trip to Knoxville.

Oklahoma center Ty Darlington had high praise for Neyland in a 2015 interview.

“Absolutely not — not even close,” Darlington told OUDaily.com when asked if any other crowd he faced approached what he saw in Neyland Stadium. “Nothing I’ve ever experienced or ever will experience will compare to Tennessee.”

And former OU quarterback Trevor Knight, who transferred to Texas A&M before the 2016 season, spoke about his experience during a radio interview with Cole Cubelic this week.

“My favorite place to play this year was at Auburn….the loudest & most intimidating ever was Tennessee” – @trevor_knight9 on @CubeShow — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 11, 2017

"Even though it was Baker Mayfield who played quarterback for Oklahoma in that game, but that's still high praise coming from Knight, a quarterback who played in both the Big 12 and

