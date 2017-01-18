Kix Brooks and Crystal Gayle Sign Up for “The Big Interview” with Dan Rather

ABC/Image Group LARespected newsman Dan Rather continues to prove he’s a true country music fan, as the fifth season of his show The Big Interview kicks off next month on AXS TV.

Kix Brooks and Crystal Gayle will both be featured in the upcoming 18 episodes, along with Sheryl Crow and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons. The new shows start February 14 at 8 p.m. ET with Kid Rock.

In the past, Dan has interviewed Crystal’s sister, Loretta Lynn, as well as Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Martina McBride and the late Merle Haggard, just to name a few.

