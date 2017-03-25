Kirkland: “It’s My Time” To Lead The Defense

On paper, Tennessee’s defense looks like it might take a step back in 2017.

An already shaky unit from 2016 loses key pieces such as Derek Barnett, Cam Sutton, Corey Vereen and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (though he missed a majority of 2016 with an injury). But there’s still talent on that side of the ball, and the Vols will need some of it to step up and lead a group that will need to be more cohesive and confident in 2017 for the Vols to take a step forward in Bob Shoop’s second year in Knoxville.

“Even though there aren’t a lot of guys who are starters, there are a lot of guys with a lot of experience,” said linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. “So it’s definitely a closed-meshed group and I feel like this group is really close-knit.”

Kirkland, who missed five games in 2016 with a high ankle sprain and then returned later in the year and played la less than 100 percent, is one the players Tennessee will lean on this upcoming season.

A former four-star recruit who found his way into the starting lineup early in his freshman season in 2015, Kirkland is a prototypical inside linebacker in the current landscape

