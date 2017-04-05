Kiper: Dobbs Could Be Picked High As 2nd Round

Photo Credit: Craig Bisacre/UT Athletics

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks mentioned Joshua Dobbs earlier this week as a mid-round prospect to watch – saying that teams looking for the next Dak Prescott should take a long look at Tennessee’s former quarterback.

But perhaps labeling Dobbs as a mid-round pick isn’t giving enough credit, at least according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Kiper held a conference call with reporters on Wednesday and said that he could see Dobbs being selected in the third round, possibly as high as the second later this month when the NFL Draft rolls around.

On conference call, @MelKiperESPN said @josh_dobbs1 a potential late 2nd/early 3rd round pick. His 6th or 7th QB in draft@Vol_Football — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 5, 2017

That would put Dobbs just outside the top group of quarterbacks that includes Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky, DeShone Kizer, Patrick Mahones and a few others, depending on which analyst you trust.

Kiper and fellow ESPN analyst Todd McShay also both put out a new two-round mock draft on Wednesday. McShay has Derek Barnett going to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall and Alvin Kamara to the Raiders at No. 56 overall. Kiper …read more

