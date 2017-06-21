Kip Moore says new album Slowheart is “the record I’ve been waiting to make”

He teased it on his Twitter feed on Tuesday, and today Kip Moore made it official: his third studio album Slowheart will be released on September 8.

“This is the record I’ve been waiting to make,” Kip said in a statement. “The one that leaves you with a peace in your heart, knowing you did it exactly the way you wanted to. The one that makes it okay if you fail, because it truly came from your soul and no other place. You can’t go wrong if you can lay your head on your pillow with no regrets.”

Just this week, Kip entered the charts at #20 with one of the album’s tracks, “More Girls Like You.”

Here’s the track list for Slowheart:

“Plead The Fifth”

“Just Another Girl”

“I’ve Been Around”

“Fast Women”

“Bittersweet Company”

“Sunburn”

“More Girls Like You”

“The Bull”

“Blonde”

“Good Thing”

“Last Shot”

“Try Again”

“Guitar Man”

