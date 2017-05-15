Kip Moore plans a return trek to the UK with Drake White

MCA NashvilleKip Moore is heading back to the United Kingdom for another series of headlining shows in the fall, and this time, he’ll be taking Drake White along as his opening act.

“Our crowds in Australia, all over Europe, and Canada are some of our most passionate,” Kip tells Conde Nast Traveler. “And that is a special thing.”

He adds, “It’s a downright euphoric feeling on stage watching all these different walks of life and ethnicities singing your songs and [being] super passionate about what you’re doing. It’s a beautiful thing.”

In August, Kip will also play a couple of shows in Ireland, as part of the Harvest 2017 festival.

His current single, “More Girls Like You,” just broke into the top-25.

Here’s the itinerary for Kip Moore’s fall 2017 tour of the UK, with tickets going on sale this Friday:

10/2 — Birmingham, England, Birmingham O2 Institute

10/3 — Manchester, England, Manchester O2 Ritz

10/4 — Glasgow, Scotland, Glasgow O2 ABC

10/6 — London, England, London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

