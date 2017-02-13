Kip Moore offers a glimpse into his personal life with “More Girls Like You”

MCA NashvilleIf you’ve ever wondered exactly what’s going on in Kip Moore‘s personal life, he offers some clues as he talks about his just-released single, “More Girls Like You.”

“I’ve never been that guy looking for a relationship and solitude has never scared me,” he opens up. “I’ve never bought into the societal pressure of following the A, B and C steps of life, but I still look forward to the family chapter,” he reveals.

“This song is about meeting that someone you find so amazing inside and out,” he goes on, “that you can only pray the kids you have together are just as amazing as she is. That’s the kind of woman I hope to end up with.”

“More Girls Like You” is available at the usual digital retailers now.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country