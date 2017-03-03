Kip Moore invites you on his Costa Rican adventure in new “Girls Like You” video

MCA NashvilleKip Moore has made no secret of the fact that he loves to travel and indulge his adventurous spirit almost as much as he loves country music. Now, he finally gets to combine the two in the lyric video for his new single, “Girls Like You.”

“I love to… really embrace the surrounding culture wherever I am,” he says. “I never have much of a plan when I go, just the destination and [I] am always open to meeting people and having memorable experiences.”

Shot by his best friend PJ during their travels in Costa Rica, the “Girls Like You” clip finds Kip enjoying the local culture: surfing, hiking, camping, and of course, singing and playing the guitar.

