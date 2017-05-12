“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and “Snatched” among this week’s new releases

(LOS ANGELES) — Here's a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* King Arthur: Legend of the Sword — Guy Ritchie directed this action adventure starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur, heir to his late father’s throne, before having it wrestled away by his power-hungry uncle. After pulling the sword from the stone, he is forced to fulfill his true legacy — like it or not. Jude Law also stars. Rated PG-13.

* Snatched — Trainwreck‘s Amy Schumer stars as a young woman who, after getting dumped by her boyfriend on the eve of their exotic vacation, convinces her overly cautious mother — played by Goldie Hawn — to accompany her on an exotic getaway that goes horribly wrong. Rated R.

Opening Friday limited release:

* Lowriders — East Los High‘s Gabriel Chavarria plays an East L.A. graffiti artist caught between his father’s obsession with lowrider car culture, his ex-felon brother and his need for self-expression. Eva Longoria and Melissa Benoist also star. Rated PG-13.

* Paris Can Wait — Diane Lane plays the wife of a successful, but inattentive movie producer — played by Alec Baldwin — who …read more

