Kindergartners deliver Keep a Baby Warm boxes to newborns in need

Gretchen Hertler McInvale (NEW YORK) — A kindergarten teacher and her class are helping mothers who may struggle to afford necessities for their newborns.

Teacher Gretchen Hertler McInvale leads her students at Spencer Elementary School in Middletown, Connecticut, in assembling boxes of donated necessities for babies and taking them to nearby Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

“It starts even with the littlest ones knowing that they can help someone else and they love it,” McInvale told ABC News. “When it’s snowing or rainy the first thing they think of is, ‘A baby gets to go home warm today.’ I just don’t think character could wait to be taught until you’re older. It needs to be taught in the youngest of ages — to be a good person and to give back.”

McInvale gave birth to all three of her children at Saint Francis. She was inspired to start her Keep a Baby Warm” project after having her daughter, Courtney, at the hospital.

“When I was having my first daughter, the woman next to me, we were in the recovery room and I heard her ask the nurse if she had anything to bring her baby home in,” McInvale recalled. “I felt …read more

