Kindergartner loses leg after strep throat leads to dangerous infection

Courtesy Matt Puma(AKRON, Ohio) — An Ohio girl is recovering after a rare complication from strep throat led to a dangerous infection, which required amputation of one leg.

Tessa Puma, 6, was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a bacterial infection commonly referred to as “flesh-eating bacteria,” that can spread quickly in the body. Her father, Matt Puma, said doctors believe the dangerous infection was caused by bacteria from her strep throat.

Tessa had been diagnosed with strep throat earlier in the month and took antibiotics. But when she was struck with the flu last week, her parents started to notice she was complaining of pain in her arms and legs. They took her to two hospitals before doctors diagnosed a problem added to her bad case of the flu: necrotizing fasciitis.

“They did some more tests and confirmed she had the flu and saw she had some kind of infection,” Tessa’s father said. “She spent a couple of days in the hospital and her leg got worse and worse.”

At one point, simply touching Tessa made her scream in pain. When doctors performed surgery to relieve swelling in her leg they found extensive damage in her left leg as well as parts of her shoulder …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health