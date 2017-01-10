Kim Kardashian West’s Limo Driver Reportedly Arrested in Connection with Paris Robbery

E!/Timothy White(PARIS) — French police are reportedly looking into the possibility that Kim Kardashian West’s Paris robbery was an inside job.

The French newspaper Le Monde first reported and Us Weekly has confirmed a report claiming that one of the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the October 3, 2016 robbery works for the limo company that the Kardashian-Jenner family regularly used during their trips to the French capital.

According to Le Monde, the chauffeur was the last person to drive Kardashian West before the robbery, during which she was bound and held at gunpoint by five masked assailants who made off with an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry, including her new diamond ring from husband Kanye West. Police are reportedly trying to determine whether the driver passed information to the thieves.

The five men who entered the reality star’s private residence are among the 17 people arrested on Monday. DNA discovered on a piece of duct tape used to restrain the Keeping Up with the Kardashiansstar reportedly helped identify one of the five.

Three women and a 72-year-old man are also believed to be involved in organizing the heist. Two of the people in police custody were allegedly …read more

