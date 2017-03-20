Kim Kardashian West reveals new details of Paris robbery on KUwtK

E!/Timothy White(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian West revealed new details about when she was robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry last October in Paris.

On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West, 36, said, “Paris meant a lot to me. This is where I had so many memories.”

Here’s how each family member detailed the harrowing incident, which occurred around 3 a.m.:

Kim

Kardashian West recalled that she heard footsteps, and thinking it was her sisters, she yelled out, “Hello! Hello! Hello,” but no one replied. That’s when she knew something was wrong. “My heart started to get really tense,” she said. “I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

The mother of two then said she “slid” off the bed to call her stylist because she had no idea how to call the police in another country.

With her hotel room door ajar, Kardashian said, “I saw two guys holding another guy down…the concierge [was] handcuffed. He ended up being the interpreter” — since the robbers didn’t speak English and she didn’t speak French.

The concierge would later tell her that the robbers asked him, “Where’s the rapper’s wife?”

“They threw me on the bed and I’m like ‘This is it,'” …read more

