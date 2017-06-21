Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to hire surrogate for third child?

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

(LOS ANGELES) — The Kardashian-Wests are reportedly not ready to stop with baby number two.

A source confirms to People that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child. The couple, who married in 2014, are already the parents two young children, 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint.

Kim, who on her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, repeatedly expressed her desire to have more children, was warned by doctors that having another child could come with major health risks for her. Kardashian suffers from placenta accreta, a condition where the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at birth.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!” the reality star wrote on her blog.

After undergoing an unsuccessful procedure to help her get pregnant, Kardashian said she began to consider having a surrogate after doctors told her it would be unsafe for her to give birth again.

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment