‘Kill the bill, don’t kill me:’ Health care protesters descend on Capitol Hill

Kristen Edwards/Twitter (WASHINGTON) — Over 100 protesters from across the U.S. gathered outside high-profile Republican senators’ offices on Monday to voice their opposition to the GOP’s Senate bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The demonstrators — some of whom are doctors, nurses, health care aides and patients with chronic health conditions — crowded around the offices and refused to leave, prompting the U.S. Capitol Police to physically remove them from the site. Organizers said demonstrators came from 21 U.S. states.

A total of 80 protesters were arrested. No senators were present during the demonstrations.

“We’re not just here representing ourselves. We’re here for women, for children, for indigenous people, for poor people. We’re just trying to get our message across. This is our reality. This is not their reality show,” said Nanti Ortiz, a protester from Arizona.

Demonstrators who staged a sit-in inside the office of Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, described the harrowing medical conditions they endured and how benefits from the ACA, also known as Obamacare, helped them access life-saving treatments.

Sasha, a 32-year-old woman from Ohio, recalled the story of her battle with breast cancer, which included six rounds of chemotherapy, 28 radiation treatments and a bilateral mastectomy.

