Kid suffers third-degree burns after DIY slime project

iStock/Thinkstock(SOUTH WEYMOUTH, Mass.) — A Massachusetts mother said her fifth-grader suffered severe burns after playing with homemade slime, a project she said she’s done with her daughter many times before without incident.

Siobhan Quinn said her 11-year-old daughter, Kathleen, endured second and third-degree burns on her hands after playing with the homemade slime, a “do it yourself” trend that surged in popularity this year thanks to social media.

“She was crying in pain, ‘my hands hurt, my hands hurt,'” Quinn said in an interview with ABC News affiliate WCVB on Monday. “When we looked at them, they were covered in blisters.”

The most common recipe for slime involves just three ingredients: Elmer’s Glue, the household cleaner Borax, and water. Users can also add a bit of food coloring for added effect.

Earlier this year, Elmer’s U.S. sales rose 9 percent in the 13 weeks leading up to February 11, thanks to the popularity of slime, according to its parent company Newell Brands.

“I thought it was great,” she said. “I encouraged it, bought all the stuff, and then when they were gone, I bought more. She was being a little scientist … [Now] I feel terrible. I feel like the worst mother.”

