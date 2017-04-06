Kickstarter headphones scan your brain, help you focus

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — While a lot of people use noise cancelling headphones at work or school to block out the outside world, a new set of phones that was a smash on Kickstarter actually scans your brain to keep distractions at bay.

Mindset phones are being billed as, “The world’s first headphones designed to maximize productivity.”

The goal is “flow state,” the state of focus sometimes referred to as being “in the zone.”

Not only are they noise-cancelling, Bluetooth headphones for music and the like, they also cancel out your incoming notifications like texts and emails with an included app.

However, thanks to EEG sensors embedded on the band that sits on your head, Mindset scans your brain activity, and the sensors can detect when your thoughts have wandered. At that point, the phones, “send you a gentle audio key” to redirect your attention to whatever task at hand.

The headphones also note when you’re getting tired, and suggests the best time to take a break.

Users then can used an app to track your progress, training yourself not to get distracted.

The retail price will be $349…However, those who donated to the Kickstarter will receive a discount.

