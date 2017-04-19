Kevin Spacey to host 71st annual Tony Awards

CBS/Kathleen Holloway(NEW YORK) — Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner actor Kevin Spacey has been named the host of the 71st Annual Tony Awards, CBS announced Tuesday.

“I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” the Lost in Yonkers Tony winner joked in a statement.

“Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment took a more serious tone in the statement. “A true star of television, film and theater, who better than Kevin Spacey to host this year’s Tony Awards? With his extensive repertoire, charisma and unparalleled dedication to live theater, we are thrilled to have him join us for this prestigious television event.”

While Tony nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, the telecast will air live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.

