Kevin Hart to Star In and Produce History Channel’s “The Black Man’s Guide to History”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — Comedian, actor, writer, producer — Kevin Hart does it all, and now the actor is gearing to explain it all in a new two-hour special on the History Channel.

Deadline has learned that Hart will star in and executive produce Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History, that centers around the comedian explaining the lesser-known but important stories from black history. The special comes from Kevin’s Hearbeat Productions and Comedy Dynamics.

According to the site, the show begins with Hart finding his daughter upset after watching 12 Years a Slave and believing that black history is only about slavery and struggle. In an effort to show her a different reality, Hart begins to educate his daughter through scripted re-enactments about black historical figures that may not be widely known. Those figures included: Robert Smalls, a former slave who led a revolt on a Confederate warship and pretended to be the captain to evade capture; Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut; and Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who courageously mailed himself to a free state in a box.

“I’m very excited to be working with History on this show because not only is …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment