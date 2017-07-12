Kevin Durant Doesn’t Appreciate Peyton Manning’s Joke

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Former Vol quarterback and five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning hosted the ESPYs on Wednesday night, and he showed off his humorous side. Much to the chagrin of one Kevin Durant.

The ESPYs is an annual awards ceremony on ESPN that awards teams and athletes in professional, collegiate, and international sports for their accomplishments in the last year. Manning was selected as the host of this year’s show, and he decided to crack some jokes during his hosting duties.

Among the targets of his jokes were John Cena, Ryan Lochte, and many others. NBA superstar Kevin Durant was also the butt of one of Manning’s joke, and he didn’t take too well to it.

Watch Durant’s reaction to Manning’s joke:

LOLLLLL Kevin Durant NOT having this Peyton Manning joke and then Brodie 🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/UgUEyHdSvO — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 13, 2017

Durant somewhat infamously left the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors in search of a title. It paid off for him, as the Warriors blazed through the 2017 playoffs and claimed the NBA title.

But apparently Durant isn’t a fan of all the “jumping ship” jokes. Manning’s jest appeared to hit a nerve with …read more

