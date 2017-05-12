Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn’s punny new comedy, “I Love Dick,” debuts on Amazon

ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — I Love Dick, Amazon’s new series from Transparent creator Jill Soloway, premieres on Friday. The show stars Kathryn Hahn as a movie director who becomes obsessed with her husband’s professor, played by Kevin Bacon, whose name is Dick, and if the title makes you a little uncomfortable, Hahn says you’re not alone.

“Driving onto the lot it was hilarious because…the security guards [would say] like, ‘Oh, you’re here for ILD?’ And we were like, ‘Uh, OK, like they couldn’t even say it out loud,” the Crossing Jordan alum tells ABC Radio. “And then slowly during the run of making it they would say like, ‘You’re hear for Dick?’ And it just simply became Dick, which also made us laugh.”

The series is a far cry from Bacon’s last TV role on the Fox crime drama The Following, and as much as he enjoyed that show, I Love Dick has been a welcome change of pace.

“I loved every second [The Following], an hour long drama with a lot of blood and a lot of action and a lot of like physical and emotional kind of challenges,” he explains. “This was something that was outside of that in terms of …read more

