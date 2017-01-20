Kerry Washington Speaks Out on Trump’s Inauguration: “It’s My Job to Hold Them Accountable”

ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — Kerry Washington will not be silenced when it comes to her political views — especially with the inauguration today of Donald Trump. According to the Scandal actress, it’s her duty to hold elected officials accountable, even if those candidates weren’t necessarily her choice.

“This is my country — regardless of whether or not of my candidate won — this is my country and that person’s job is to represent all of us,” Washington tells ABC Radio of the presidency. “It’s my job to hold them accountable. We have to remember that the people who are in elected offices are there because we put them there. They work for us, their salaries come from our dollars.”

Washington, who was prominently seen on the Hillary Clinton campaign trail, says her desire to speak out doesn’t stem from her celebrity, but rather her humanity.

“I know when I speak out, I’m not speaking out as an actor, I’m speaking out as an American,” she explains.

Although the Confirmation actress admits she, “can’t quite wrap [her] head around the fact” that the Obamas are leaving office, she is motivated now more than ever to speak out on important things affecting the country.

“We live in …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment