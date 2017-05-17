Kerry Washington says “Scandal” cast is ready for “no-holds-barred” final season

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — Kerry Washington described the cast of Scandal as “sad” that the hit TV show is ending, but she managed to find a silver lining.

“Sometimes as an actor you don’t know when you’re going to be out of a job and so it’s nice actually to go into the last season knowing that it’s our last season,” Washington said today on Good Morning America.

“We’re already talking about how it’s going to be like no-holds-barred, better than ever, no holding punches, putting it all out on the table.”

ABC Entertainment announced Tuesday that Scandal will say goodbye after season 7.

The show, which features Washington as D.C. fixer Olivia Pope, began in 2012 and has kept fans on the edge of their seats ever since.

Scandal will end its sixth season Thursday night in a two-hour finale that Washington described as “crazy.” The two-hour season finale, which features Olivia Pope’s mom, is a first for the series.

“It’s beyond what I could have imagined,” she hinted.

Washington said she also can’t fully imagine where her character will be when the show ends.

“I really want to see Olivia happy, but it’s hard to know in Shondaland what that means,” Washington …read more

