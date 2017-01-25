Kerry Washington on Work-Life Balance, and Fans Playing “Find the Bump” on “Scandal”

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Kerry Washington opened up about how she hid her baby bump while filming for her hit TV series Scandal in an interview with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan that aired Wednesday.

“You could play a really fun game for the first … five episodes of ‘find the bump,'” Washington jokes of the latest season of Scandal, which debuts Thursday night.

“After that, the bump is gone,” Washington added. “Cause we shot five episodes before I … gave birth.”

Washington added that her crew was able to tactfully conceal her baby bump, “behind flowers, behind Prada purses, behind big coats and capes.”

“Our crew is amazing,” the actress added. “They did such a good job of, of taking care of Olivia. Because even though I was pregnant, Olivia was not,” she said of her character in the show.

Washington and her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, welcomed their second child, Caleb, on Oct. 5. The couple also have a 2-year-old daughter, Isabelle.

In addition to starring in Scandal and raising two children, Washington told Strahan that she has her own production company.

Washington said that her advice for people trying to juggle it all is just, “having really good people …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment