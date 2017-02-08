Kenny Chesney Comes to Nashville for All-Star Fundraiser

ABC/Image Group LASome of Nashville’s most elusive stars will be turning out for this year’s T.J. Martell Gala. George Strait was already confirmed to be part of the charity’s 9th Annual Nashville Honors, and now Kenny Chesney is joining the evening as well.

Nashville‘s Clare Bowen also has been added to the bill, alongside her co-star Charles Esten, who will host. Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, Frankie Ballard and Charlie Daniels also are part of the February 27 fundraiser at Omni Nashville.

The event raises money for leukemia, cancer and AIDS research.

