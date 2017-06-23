Kenny Chesney calling on college students to create his next video; awarding scholarships to the winner

Blue Chair Records/Columbia NashvilleKenny Chesney is calling on Nashville-area college students to create the music video for his latest single, “All The Pretty Girls.”

Chesney asked students from Nashville’s Belmont University and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN to submit a video they’ve created for the song, including lyric videos, live action, notion, animation and more.

“Get creative. Get real. Get inside the song, and show us how ‘All The Pretty Girls’ looks, feels, and resolves,” Chesney said in the announcement. “I wanna help a student filmmaker with school. And I want to give people a chance to get creative this summer.”

The winning entry — chosen by a panel from Kenny’s record label Sony Nashville, CMT: Country Music Television and Chesney’s own management team — will receive a $5,000 scholarship, as well as having their video’s world premiere on CMT.

Kenny also noted that while the song’s video could have easily been a nostalgic look at his own college experience, but he instead wanted to spotlight today’s youth.

"The best moments of being young and having fun should be captured," said the four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year. "But nobody ever

