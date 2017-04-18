Kendall Jenner: ‘I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian’

E!/Timothy White(LOS ANGELES) — Growing up, Kendall Jenner always felt different than her famous older sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian.

“I’ve always been the different one. I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have,” the 21-year-old model told the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar for its cover story. “I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”

As a kid, she said she was “a huge tomboy.”

“I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes. I was always hanging out with guys,” she said. “I’ve always connected with guys more.”

Jenner has always been especially close to her dad, the Olympic champion known as Bruce Jenner before officially transitioning to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015.

Before Caitlyn came out to the family, Kendall recalled how she and her siblings would find clues — a wig, nail polish — around the house.

Then, a year before Caitlyn made the transition official, Kendall accidentally stumbled into her in the middle of the night.

"My heart dropped," she said. "That's when she would dress as herself, at 4 in the morning, before we would get up. So

