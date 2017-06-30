Kendall and Kylie Jenner “very sorry” for selling T-shirts with musicians’ images

JOHN FREDRICKS/AFP/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Apologetic Kendall and Kylie Jenner have stopped selling T-shirts that bear the likenesses of late rappers such as Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, and living artists including Ozzy Osbourne.

The shirts were going for more than $100 each and Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, joined critics who slammed the use of such artists’ images apparently without permission.

The two Jenner sisters took to Twitter Thursday night to announce that they had stopped selling the shirts and apologize to anyone who took offense.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” they wrote.

“We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

