Kelsey Smith Of Jackson County Is A Dream Big Scholar

Jackson County High School’s Kelsey Smith has been selected as the Lite Rock 95.9/106-9 Kicks Country Dream Big Scholar for May.

The award honors outstanding work in the classroom, leadership in school groups, and organization, achievement in extracurricular activities as well as work in the community. One student from a high school across the Upper Cumberland wins the award each month.

Smith is active in many clubs at Jackson County High School, such as Beta Club and

4-H. In 4-H, she has volunteered for many different events that they do. Smith has also attend several conferences for the Jackson County Beta Club.

She has maintained a 3.8 GPA over all four years of high school, while taking honors math and science classes.

Smith plans to attend Vol State Community College in the radiology technician program and later moving on to diagnostic medical sonography.

Lite Rock 95.9 Morning Show Host Sheila Scruggs visited Jackson County High School and presented Smith with a plaque. Smith will join other Dream Big Scholars from the 2016-2017 academic year at a spring banquet where she could win a $1,500 college scholarship, or one of two smaller scholarships.

106-9 Kicks Country and Lite Rock 95.9 joined forces with The Tennessee Credit Union in 2014 to encourage rising seniors who want to Dream Big. Parents, teachers, and local residents nominate graduating seniors for the award.

The Tennessee Credit Union has offices in middle and east Tennessee, including 1281 South Walnut Avenue in Cookeville. For 65 years, The Tennessee Credit Union has been helping members achieve their financial goals with products and services designed to exceed their expectations. To nominate a student to become a Dream Big Scholar, visit 1069 Kicks Country Dot Com or Lite Rock 959 Dot Com.

Listen to Kelsey’s interview with Lite Rock 95.9’s Sheila Scruggs below!