Kelsea conquers London as she launches her first British single, “XO”

Sony Music Entertainment UKKelsea Ballerini is taking on the world, quite literally.

Before she sets out on the You Look Good World Tour with Lady Antebellum next week, the “Peter Pan” hitmaker traveled to Great Britain to promote her first single in the UK, “XO.” She’s also plugging the British version of her debut album, The First Time, which adds on four bonus acoustic tracks.

In addition to multiple media appearances, Kelsea also played a sold-out show at London’s hip Under the Bridge Club. It won’t be her last show in London, either: she’ll be back in October for five more dates in the UK and Ireland with Lady A.

Back in the U.S.A., Kelsea’s making a run for #1 with her final single from her first album, “Yeah Boy.”

