Kelsea Ballerini’s fiance Morgan Evans calls “Dibs” on a deal with Warner Nashville

Warner Music NashvilleFor lots of folks, the first time they heard of Morgan Evans was when they found out he’d proposed to Kelsea Ballerini over the Christmas holiday. Now, chances are you’ll be hearing a whole lot more from the Australian singer.

“SIGNED A US RECORD DEAL!” Morgan shared on social media, after making it official with Warner Music Nashville. The move makes sense, given that the newcomer’s been working with Warner Music Australia since 2012.

Morgan will celebrate by playing both the Grand Ole Opry and the Bluebird Café on Friday. While he’s currently in the studio working on new music, you can check out Morgan’s chops in a mash-up he shared that celebrates his Warner Music labelmates.

As for Morgan’s fiancee, Kelsea previously revealed the two have recorded a duet for her upcoming second album, and she says there’s definitely a wedding happening sometime this year.

