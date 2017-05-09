Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett & Keith Urban dominate CMT Music Awards nominations

CMTKelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban lead the nominations for this year’s CMT Music Awards, with four nods each. Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Lauren Alaina, and Luke Bryan are close behind, with three apiece.

The mammoth Video of the Year category — the evening’s top prize — is crowded with practically everyone in country music, especially when you consider that the CMA’s star-studded “Forever Country” video is one of the fourteen contenders. The field will be narrowed to seven at the start of the show, with live voting continuing through the night.

Brett Young, Chris Young, Jon Pardi, and Midland all got their first recognition from the CMT Awards this year.

Voting is live now at CMT.com, and continues until 12:01 p.m. ET on Monday, June 5. Nashville‘s Charles Esten will host the live show from Music City Center starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2017 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

Brad Paisley – “Today”

Brett Eldredge –“Wanna Be That Song”

Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

Cole Swindell –“Middle of a Memory”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country