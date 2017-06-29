Kelsea Ballerini teases a “tragic,” “heart-swelling” video for “Legends”

Courtesy of Black River EntertainmentOn Thursday, Kelsea Ballerini rolls out the “heart-swelling” and “tragic” music video for her new single, “Legends.”

Shot partially on an ocean cliff in Big Sur, California, the new clip plays like a short film that follows the complete romantic history of one couple.

Kelsea recalls she instantly knew what she wanted the visual version of her song to convey.

“The video, without saying too much, when I wrote this song and listened to the demo that day, I envisioned just a big loss,” she remembers. “And so, it’s a very emotional video.”

“Legends” is the lead release from Kelsea’s upcoming sophomore album.

“We picked it as the first single because I feel like it’s a perfect bridge from the last record into everything else that’s coming down the road,” she explains.

Expect more details about Kelsea’s follow-up to The First Time in the coming days.

