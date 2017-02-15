Kelsea Ballerini records the likely title track of her new album with her fiance

ABC/Image Group LAEven though Kelsea Ballerini just got engaged to her fiancé Morgan Evans over the Christmas holidays, the “Yeah Boy” singer tells E! News she expects to tie the knot sometime this year. The Best New Artist nominee also admits any thoughts of wedding planning were officially on hold until after this week’s Grammys.

“He’s really hot!” Kelsea says of Morgan. “He’s an Australian country music artist and he’s coming over here this year to start his music over here.”

“[He has the] kindest heart I’ve ever met in my life,” she adds, “and I’m excited for everyone to get to know him for themselves.”

Kelsea also tells Entertainment Tonight that she and Morgan have recorded a song together for her sophomore album — one that’s likely to be the title track.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country