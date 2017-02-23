Kelsea Ballerini pumped, literally, about having a personal trainer on the Thomas Rhett tour

ABC/Image Group LAThe 2017 Home Team Tour featuring headliner Thomas Rhett has at least one female player. Kelsea Ballerini says she’s really looking forward to being his opening act.

“He’s on fire. He’s the hottest male in country music right now. More than that he’s a properly good human being,” Kelsea says.

Kelsea’s also on the fence about the fact that Thomas brings his personal trainer on tour. “That’ll be fun and also NOT fun!” she laughed.

The 2017 Home Team Tour officially kicks off tonight in Saginaw, Michigan. Multiple sellouts and fan demand have already prompted more shows to be added. The tour will also feature up-and-comers Russell Dickerson and Ryan Hurd.

