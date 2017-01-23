Kelsea Ballerini Combines Music and Fashion in a Night with the Nashville Symphony

ABC/Image Group LAAdmitted “girly-girl” Kelsea Ballerini has a very fashionable date with the Nashville Symphony.

She’ll be the main entertainer for the 2017 Symphony Fashion Show Tuesday, April 18 at Music City’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Kelsea will team with featured designer Zac Posen to create a haute couture night Nashville won’t soon forget. Former Miss Tennessee Allison DeMarcus, wife of Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, will host.

Tickets for the 12th annual fundraiser go on sale in March. In the meantime, Kelsea heads out on the Home Team Tour with Thomas Rhett next month, before joining Lady Antebellum on the road later in the year.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country