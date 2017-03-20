Kelsea Ballerini added to list of ACM Awards performers

ABC/Image Group LALast year’s Academy of Country Music New Female Vocalist of the Year, Kelsea Ballerini, will return to this year’s award’s show as a featured performer.

This year, Kelsea is up for Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Video of the Year for her single “Peter Pan.”

As part of the announcement, Comcast’s Xfinity brand has officially announced its partnership with the 52nd ACM Awards. In addition to the live broadcast on CBS, Xfinity TV customers will be able to watch ACM Awards content on Xfinity On Demand leading up to the live broadcast, as well as an encore performance from Kelsea.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2nd at 8 pm E.T. on CBS.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country