Kelly Clarkson already planning to “annihilate” Blake Shelton on “The Voice”

Courtesy of EdelmanThis weekend at Chicago’s Solider Field, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will perform at the opening ceremony of the Department of Defense Warrior Games. While they’re longtime friends, the two will become colleagues next year on The Voice — and that’s when Kelly says the gloves will come off.

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune about the Soldier Field show, Kelly says, “I’m a big fan of [Blake’s], always have been for, I don’t know, for, like a decade now, we’ve been friends. So yeah, it should be fun.”

“But yeah, I guess it will be a precursor for The Voice,” she adds. “A precursor to when I annihilate him.”

Kelly will join The Voice as a coach for season 14, which airs in the spring of 2018. Season 13 debuts September 25, with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson. Between now and then, Kelly will release a new album.

While Kelly will be in Chicago for the performance, she tells the paper she won’t be hanging out in the Windy City for too long — she has to get back to Nashville to join her husband, Brandon Blackstock, …read more

